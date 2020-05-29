Video: Monkey Chases Egyptian TV Host Out Of Studio During Interview

A television host was reportedly chased out of the studio during a live interview, after a monkey attacked her. A clip that is being widely circulated on the internet shows Egyptian TV host Lobna Asal scrambling to get out of the studio when a monkey, brought to the set by an actor she was interviewing, began scratching her legs. According to international media reports, Asal was interviewing Egyptian actor Ibrahim El-Samman when the incident happened.

The monkey starred in actor's project

A clip posted on social media shows the well behaved and leashed monkey sitting next to Asal and her co-host, Hussam Haddad, as they continued their interview with the actor. According to Egyptian media, the monkey which starred in Samman’s project was brought in the studio by him. However, after enjoying for a few moments, the moment suddenly turned violent and started attacking the female host. Following which, Asal tried o defend herself by using a cushion and push the animal. However, when the monkey did not stop, she eventually ruan from the studio. Pictures and stills from the episode are widely been circulated on the internet.

Égypte : La présentatrice de télévision égyptienne Lobna Asal s'est enfui du plateau TV après avoir été "attaquée" par un singe qu'elle tenait en laisse... pic.twitter.com/0BmuUPWmJp — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) May 27, 2020

In another case of monkey menace, a monkey broke into an SBI ATM at South Avenue, which is just a few kilometres away from Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi. Although the cops immediately rushed to the spot, the monkey still managed to damage the ATM machine. According to a media report, the police officers were surprised by the ‘accused’ monkey, which turned out to be a stray.

The ‘monkey heist’ happened around 3pm. The Delhi police sealed that kiosk and inspected the machine. The footage was also released by ANI in which the stray animal could be seen jumping onto the ATM machine and damaging the front panel.

