A video of a monkey in pain, stuck inside the wheel of a two wheeler is going viral on social media. The primate got trapped in the wheel of the two wheeler trying to cross the road. The driver of the vehicle immediately applied brakes, looking at the monkey crossing the road. The locals had to finally remove the wheel of the vehicle to rescue the monkey after several unsuccessful attempts of rescuing the animal. Both the monkey and the rider are safe.

Monkey survived because of the rider’s presence of mind

In the video, which has gone viral, a local from Uttar Pradesh’s Badosarai where the incident occurred, can be seen removing the front wheel of the scooter with a tool with the monkey appearing to be completely trapped inside and struggling to save itself.

As soon as the monkey was rescued, it immediately fled the scene. The locals appreciated the bike rider and said that the monkey survived because of the prompt action of the rider in applying the brakes.

Image: Republic World