Last Updated:

Monkey Trapped In Wheel Of Speeding Bike In UP; Survives Due To Rider’s Promptness

A video of a man removing the front wheel of a scooter, in which a monkey is trapped after it got stuck while crossing the road, has gone viral on social media.

Written By
Abhishek Raval

Image: Republic World


A video of a monkey in pain, stuck inside the wheel of a two wheeler is going viral on social media. The primate got trapped in the wheel of the two wheeler trying to cross the road. The driver of the vehicle immediately applied brakes, looking at the monkey crossing the road. The locals had to finally remove the wheel of the vehicle to rescue the monkey after several unsuccessful attempts of rescuing the animal. Both the monkey and the rider are safe. 

Monkey survived because of the rider’s presence of mind

In the video, which has gone viral, a local from Uttar Pradesh’s Badosarai where the incident occurred, can be seen removing the front wheel of the scooter with a tool with the monkey appearing to be completely trapped inside and struggling to save itself. 

As soon as the monkey was rescued, it immediately fled the scene. The locals appreciated the bike rider and said that the monkey survived because of the prompt action of the rider in applying the brakes.

Image: Republic World

READ | In viral video netizens shocked to see tiger in Tamil Nadu's Ooty golf course | Watch
READ | Video of man urinating on Delhi Metro tracks goes viral, DMRC responds
READ | R Ashwin's golden reply to former India cricketer on viral video of 'smelling' jerseys
READ | 'Dodgy' video of Novak Djokovic's physio sending him mid-match drink confounds fans
First Published:
COMMENT