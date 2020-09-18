Monster Inc Statue Incident With Student Goes Viral, Her Letter Winning The Internet

Recently, a college student took to her twitter handle to share a picture of Monster Inc statue that she found in someone’s yard along with a letter to its unknown owner to whom she asked to take his/her Monster Inc statue to her dorm and even offered to pay for it. She soon got a reply from the owner and overall it became a ‘series of fortunate events’ for her. Check out the full story ahead.

Alyssa’s ‘Series of fortunate events’

a series of fortunate events pic.twitter.com/XrosWJYKD3 — alyssa! (@lyssachanel) September 12, 2020

Alyssa Martinez is a college freshman who is winning the internet with what she did to get a Monster Inc statue that she found in someone’s yard. Monster Inc is a popular animated movie and Mike Wazowski is the character in the movie whose statue she found. Alyssa took to her Twitter handle and posted a series of pictures. She added a photo of the Monster Inc statue and wrote “he will be mine”, and in another one, she shared a picture of a letter that she wrote for the owner of the statue along with the owner’s reply in the other. The entire series of photos and messages went viral on the internet in a few hours.

It all began when Alyssa was to begin her course from the University of California and while roaming around the campus, a Monster Inc statue of Mike Wazowski’s character caught her attention. It was lying in a yard and for quite a few days it was kept as it is and this is when she thought of somehow taking it from its owner. She then posted a picture of it on her Snapchat saying “he will be mine”.

Alyssa then decides to write a letter to its owner and convince him as to why the Monster Inc statue would be a great addition to their dormitory. She added that she and her other dorm partners will take good care of him and how nice it would look at the entrance of their house where it can greet the guests. She also offered to pay for it, though she clearly mentioned how money is tight for her now as well as how difficult and full of obstacles her year has been. She described Mike Wazowski from Monster Inc as a light at the end of the tunnel after all the obstacles she’s been through. In the end, Alyssa wrote her phone number and made it clear that it was a very serious inquiry from her side.

Surprisingly, Alyssa received a text message from the owner of Monster Inc statue. She shared a screenshot of the message she got from Rob, the owner. In the text, Rob introduced himself as the owner of ‘Mike’ and thanked her for showing interest in it. He mentioned how Mike got damaged a few times due to which he lost interest in it and felt happy that Mike was getting the attention that "got lost long ago". For the payment part, Rob clearly exempted her from paying for it and instead he asked to get a picture with Alyssa and friends so that he could share it with his daughter. In the end, he again thanked her for reaching him out and asked for a tentative time to get it picked up from his place as he wanted to clean it up a bit.

Netizens went crazy over this viral news and are still trending the post all over the internet. Take a look at how Twitteratis reacted to the viral news of Alyssa Martinez’s Monster Inc statue. The Twitterati posted a series of tweets mixed with compliments and envious and emotional quotes. Check out.

