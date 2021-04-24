'Most Beautiful McDonald's' Is Actually A Georgian-style Mansion Built In 1795 In US

McDonald's in 1986 purchased a Georgian-style mansion to demolish it. The company had the plan of replacing it with one of the chain's iconic restaurants. The fast-food giant reportedly paid $1 million for Denton House in Nassau County, Long Island, but had no plans to restore the building, which was built in 1795 and had been badly neglected.

Georgian style McDonald's building

However, the residents objected to the company's decision and they even fought back to preserve one of the area's oldest buildings, reported The Mirror. The building was listed as a historic landmark in 1988 and then work began to rebuild the structure, and a restaurant was built around the home's original features. This created one of the most beautiful branches of McDonald's in the world.

According to Historians, the building was originally built farmhouse in 1795 and was home to Joseph Denton', a descendent of one of the founders of the town of Hempstead, reports The Mirror. The home was transformed into a few different restaurants until McDonald's bought it. The fast-food giant first faced opposition from locals but after they agreed to the restoration, the restaurant opened. The restaurant's exterior still has shutters on the walls, a wide balcony, and a grand entrance. The dining room opens up with a high ceiling and exposed wooden rafters. The restaurant is built around the older house's features making it the most beautiful branch of McDonald's in the US.

The fast-food giant McDonald''s opened its branch in the building in 1991 after they restored it. While the McDonald's appears to be quiet and lovely, it is still located along the busy Jericho Turnpike, where traffic never seems to stop. It appears to be a piece of history transplanted into an otherwise urban Long Island neighbourhood.

