Most Famous NFT Artworks: From Beeple's $69 Million Digital Art To Music Album; Check List

The craze for a non-fungible token (NFT) based art is on the surge with art collectors spending unimaginable amounts of money to secure digital ownership of their favourite works. Just recently, a digital artwork titled Everydays: The first 5,000 days was sold for nearly $70 million in British Auction House Christie’s first-ever sale of an artwork that does not even exist physically. Meanwhile, musician Steve Aoki, released his music video as an NFT fetching a whopping sum of $888,888.88.

Top digital work

Hairy

This artwork particularly caught eyeballs as it was the first time that the entire music album was being sold as an NFT masterpiece. The item was released by musician Steve Aoki on March 8. The video, sold at Nifty Gateway, broke a record by being sold for $888,888.88. It made history the most expensive single in the world.

Image: niftygateway

The Complete MF collection

The Complete Mf Collection by Mike Winkelman, known as Beeple, was sold by the art platform Nifty Gateway for $777,777.77. Produced as a nonfungible token (NFT), this work particularly intrigued people as it was the only one that includes a physical object-the artist's hair.

Not forgotten, but Gone

The artwork is presented in a 16-second video format and features a golden spinning candy bear. It was created by artist WhIsBe, who sells a variety of nonfungible tokens (NFT) made up of several different candy bears on the Nifty Getaway platform. It was sold for $1 million.

Monumental achievement for @WhIsBe reach $1M for his piece “Not forgotten,but gone”. Very well deserved. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/YzSbdWtVjz — IV Gallery LA (@ivgalleryla) March 17, 2021

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Not an artwork, but a tweet by the CEO of the Microblogging platform Jack Dorsey has been put under the hammer. The current bid for Dorsey’s first-ever tweet is at $2.5 million. Dorsey announced the auction earlier this month and has pledged to donate the earnings to charities.

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

Everydays: The First 5,000 Days

The artwork named ‘Everydays -The First 5000 Days’ is a digital work by American artist Mike Winkelmann, popularly known as Beeple. The multi-colour artwork which was sold for $69,346,250 is a collage of 5,000 discreet images, created over a time span of over 13 years.

Image Credits: Christie's Auction

