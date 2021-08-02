'Most Incredible Reunion!': Pooch Missing For 2 Yrs Spotted On TV News Segment By Owner

‘Miracles happen!’ —A family in the Unites States’ Wisconsin was reunited with their lost dog for years after spotting him on a TV news segment about pets, and instantly recognizing the pooch. In what is now being labelled as a ‘happy ending,’ the family was able to retrieve the long-lost four-legged member after they informed the segment crew that the dog featured on the show was their beloved pet named ‘Payday’. The pooch had been missing for approximately two years and the owner, identified only as Dwight, had searched everywhere and given up. But to Dwight’s surprise, he woke up in the morning to the sounds of FOX6’s broadcast, wherein the host was introducing the talented ‘little brown canine’ with the most adorable underbite. It took Dwight just one glance to identify his furry sweetheart 'Payday'.

United States’ Wisconsin Humane Society took to its Instagram account to share the sentimental, happy reuniting story of the owner and his dog as it wrote that each night “Dwight normally turns off his TV but must have left it on by accident that day.” It added, “Or perhaps, thanks to fate.” The WHS continued, “Payday was originally brought home as a companion for Dwight’s now 12-year-old daughter, who was still distraught over the incredible loss of her best friend.” It further explained that the pooch had gone missing in 2019. The circumstances behind the dog’s disappearance were not mentioned.

Payday reunited, internet emotional

WHS informed, that after the owner recognized the pooch, they instantly made calls at the television studio making inquiries. “Dwight’s mom, Melissa, came to pick up the beloved pup, and – as you can see – it was the most incredible reunion! We are beyond ecstatic for this amazing family to finally be whole again,” WHS wrote. Dwight’s mother arrived and was reunited with the long-lost pet the same afternoon at the WHS Milwaukee Campus, the agency said. Additionally, it thanked the FOX6 network for its swift action that Payday was reunited with his family on short notice. “It was the most incredible reunion!” WHS said. “We are beyond ecstatic for this amazing family to finally be whole again.”

