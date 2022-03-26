Mother Cat Brings Her Kittens To Its Owner In Adorable Video; Netizens Say 'so Sweet'

There could be many adorable videos of cats and dogs showcasing love and affection with their humans but nothing could be more adorable than watching your pet trusting you completely. However, a video of a mother cat bringing her kittens to her owner to help take care of them is amazingly adorable. Those cute little kittens were looking relaxed and comfortable as mama cat brought them together under the blanket. The viral clip on Reddit has grabbed the attention of the viewers which will surely brighten up your day.

"When your cat trusts you so much that she brings her newborns to you for shelter and protection", read the caption on the video. In the video, the cute silver mother cat was seen hopping up on a bed approaching the human while holding one of its kittens in the mouth. Though she was missing her rear right leg, she has little problem getting around. From there, she puts the kitten with its siblings in a soft blanket fort built for her by her owner. Happy with all her kittens together, she then throws herself down and begins to nurse. No doubt that newborns are always cute whether that's of humans or of animals and this was seen in this video. As of this writing, the video has been upvoted over 108,000 times and received over 1,300 comments.

Netizens' reaction to this cute bond

After watching such clips who doesn't get delighted? This was seen when the video scored aww! reactions from the viewers. many were seen adorning the bond of the two - the cat and the owner. Although, the video has scored 91% upvotes and 1.5k comments since it was posted. "

"She probably came to you because that's where she felt safest", one of the users commented. The other said, "That is so sweet! She clearly loves you a lot. When my cat gave birth (she's spayed now.) She tried to give birth on me and I thought she was peeing on me." Certainly, the others were very happy to watch those little kittens comfortably settling down. "I really love that you stayed and didn’t immediately move - I love my sweet babies dearly (two dogs and two cats) but knowing me in the night… I think I’d lose myself and THEN come back. I hope your sweet babe had healthy babes of her own!" said the third user.

Image: Reddit

