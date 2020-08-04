Mother-daughter Duo Recreates 'Khul Ke Jeene Ka' Song From 'Dil Bechara' | Watch

It’s been ten days since Dil Bechara released and the internet is flooded with user-made covers of its songs. Recently, another cover of its song Khul Ke Jeene Ka hit the internet and since then it has been viewed over 8,328 times. The melodious version, sung by a mother-daughter duo has been shared on Instagram by a user Hinanaaz Bali and presents a ‘carmonised version’ of the composition.

In the video, which says ‘Quick cover alert’ the mother-daughter, both twining, could be seen crooning the melodious song in their car. Initially, both of them hum it together, however, as the clip progresses, the limelight is shifted to the mother who croons the first stanza in her unique voice. The idea finally ends with both gleefully finishing the popular song.

In the caption, Bali wrote that as soon as they both heard the song, they thought to present a rendition of it. In the comments, they also lauded the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput writing that a beautiful soul like him would always be remembered. Their tuning has also won the hearts of thousands of Instagrammers who took to the comments section to shower plaudits on them.

'Way to keep him alive'

While one user commented, "Wow.. awesome!" another wrote,"Continue the flow of KHUL KE JEENE KA anthem". Yet another user praised both of them writing,"beautiful ladies@beautiful song" Yet another comment read," such beautiful voices! God bless"Yet another user wrote,"This is so.... Beautiful! Loved the cross-overs! So...genuinely showcased your love for him !it's Beautiful way to keep him alive! He is definitely watching and is extremely happy!"

Recently, Sanjana shared a series of unseen BTS pictures and videos captured while shooting the romantic number, Khul Ke Jeene Ka, which also features Sushant. As seen in a picture shared, Sanjana Sanghi can be seen posing along with Sushant in warm clothes, with Mouse De Louvre shining in the background.

