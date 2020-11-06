Mother-daughter Make History As They Become First Duo To Pilot Commercial Plane Together

Aviation, like much of the travel industry, remains a male-dominated space, however, a mother-daughter duo have made history by becoming the first pairing to pilot a commercial passenger plane together. Captain Suzy Garrett and her first officer/daughter Donna Garrett work for SkyWest Airlines and a few days fo they duo worked together, making history in the process. According to SkyWest Airline's blog, Suzy was the first women hired by the airlines and has been flying planes for over 30 years now.

While speaking about the historic flight with her daughter, Suzy said, “We absolutely love our jobs. You don't see that too much in other occupations. None of our kids was thinking about becoming pilots, but when you start looking at other careers that are out there, sitting in an office, and then see how happy we are - it opened their eyes”.

Flying aeroplanes is something that runs in the Garrett family as Suzy’s husband Doug and her son Mark are also pilots. Donna told the SkyWest Airlines blog that she was exposed to aviation her whole life. She said that she decided to fly because of her parents’ passion and love for flying. She added that she was exposed to the world while growing up, which was a “bit inspiration”.

“Experiencing my mom and dad's lifestyle was wonderful. It exposed me to the possibilities the industry offered,” Donna said.

Duo ‘super grateful’ for the job

Suzy continued that she is “super grateful” for her job. She said that for women, the work scheduling flexibility is a plus as it gave her the ability to have a family. Suzy agreed that aviation has opened doors throughout her 30-year career. She also believes that aviation is the best career out there where one can make money and not have to have high stress by taking the work home.

Further, Suzy went on to talk about how their family enjoys travelling together. She also talked about she could volunteer for a field trip, parties at school and then be “that mom,” while also having the “wonderful career”. While speaking about having her daughter on board with her for the future, Suzy said, “I love it! I really love it”.

“It's neat having your kid experience what you've gotten to experience. She's part of the SkyWest family. I think it's going to be a great career for her. She likes having variety and excitement in her life,” Suzy added.

