Mother Duck Risks Own Life To Save Ducklings From Snake, Watch Heartwarming Video

A heart-wrenching video shows a mother duck sacrificing her own life in a bid to save her kids. Shared by Indian Forest Officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter, the 44-second clip shows the mother staying back to help her kids escape a snake attack. “They say the strength of motherhood is greater than nature's laws,” Ramen wrote while sharing the video.

Posted earlier this week, the video clip starts by showing a fully grown serpentine entering the bird’s residence. The camera then zooms in to show the mother bird, who, along with her chicks is left aghast by the sudden attack. As the video progresses, the mother could be seen flapping her wings to shield her offsprings from the reptilian predator. Not only that, but she also goes on to throw her kids outside the hole as quick as she can. However, in the process, she is stuck back with the snake. The video ends by showing the heartbreaking moment, wherein all her chicks run out, but the mother is left in the clutches of the predator.

They say the strength of motherhood is greater than the nature's laws. A heartwrenching video. #Shared pic.twitter.com/laUozmtxy7 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) October 22, 2020

Since shared the clip has been viewed by nearly 68 thousand people and racked up over 1.1 retweets and variety of comments. While many had been left with a lump in their throat, others expressed anger at the camera person. "Was the person who was making this video, it was his duty not to attempt to save that mother!” wrote an angry user. While many others added that mother’s love was "unconditional and beyond everything". Yet another, user revealed that there was a second part of the clip, which showed a bloke rescuing the mother duck.

'Mother duck was saved later'

I have see the second part of this video. One bloke saves the duck . It just seemed all staged just for a video as he may have carried the snake himself. That’s actually sad . — Sanjit (@jsigns7) October 22, 2020

Instead of taking this video should rescue the duck.... — Sanyasi 333 (@Iam_not_a_saint) October 22, 2020

Never interfere in nature. That's the first time of wildlife photography.

Snakes are also vital part of the ecosystem. — HItesh Sood (@HItesh75214) October 22, 2020

The bird is a snake's natural food. What about humans indiscriminately killing animals and birds to satiate their palate? I am sure all those commenting as to why the cameraman did not save the duck must be enjoying their leg piece during a feast😔 — BharatBala (@BharatBala5) October 22, 2020

Mother is always a mother and for her, her children’s safety is far more than her own. This is natural. — N M Varadharajulu (@nmvraajulu) October 22, 2020

Right — Dhananjay Koshal (@DhananjayKosha1) October 23, 2020

