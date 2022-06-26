Last Updated:

Mother Elephant Rescues Calf Pulled Away In River; Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

A video of a mother elephant rescuing its calf after it was pulled away by the river water, is doing the rounds. The video was shot near Nagrakata in Bengal.

Elephant

Image: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan


The antics of animals often serve as a source of entertainment and joy for people. Many of these moments go viral on social media and become a talking point. 

One such video, of a mother elephant rescuing its calf after it was pulled away by the river water, is currently doing rounds on social media. The video showcases that a mother's love and affection for her child is unparalleled and that the parent can go to any extent to protect her child and is ready to face the toughest of circumstances for their safety. 

The viral video opens up to show a group of elephants walking through a river to go into the forest. As the video progressed, one could see a mother and her calf being stuck in the water and getting separated from their herd. Moments later, the elephant could be seen struggling to hold her calf, who eventually gets pushed to a distance by the water's force.  

The mother elephant could be seen going after the calf quickly and holding it by her trunk. Soon, both the mother and her calf were seen walking towards the forest from that point without any further trouble.

Sharing the video, an IFS officer Parween Kaswan wrote, "Mother elephant saving calf from drowning is the best thing you watch today. Video was shot near Nagrakata in North Bengal. Via WA". The viral video grabbed traction since being shared on Twitter.

Netizens touched by video of mother elephant saving calf's life

The viral news has been doing rounds on the internet and has fetched around 92.8K views. The video received several likes and retweets. "That's the reason why MOTHER is always the best and the most IMPORTANT role in our life," a comment read. The second user tweeted, "Wow.. what a beautiful way of expressing love and care...An elephant protecting her baby". The third user wrote, "absolutely incredible and touching!".

