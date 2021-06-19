Mother Hen Battles Venomous Snake To Protect Her Chicks | Watch

Mothers, whether human or animal, would protect their children at any cost even if it means battling a fierce enemy. Testifying the same is a recent video clip that shows a mother hen fighting a slithering serpentine to protect her newly born chicks. While the 38-second clip ends without revealing the winner of the bone-rattling battle, netizens flocked in laud the mother bird’s indomitable bravery.

The beginning of the clip shows the brown coloured snake approaching the recently hatched chick, perhaps with an aim to devour them. However, it is tackled by the chicks’ mother who confronts the serpentine. As the battle continues, both parties use their tricks to win it. At one point in time, the snake eve manages to pin down the mother hen by sliding over her neck but she gets back attacking the predator with her claws and beak. The video ends inconclusively showing the snake trying to slide to the babies while their mother continues to attack it.

mother’s love ❤️

- Love is a stronger emotion than fear pic.twitter.com/9sKDkzHo2U — Köksal Akın (@newworlddd555) June 16, 2021

'Did she survive?'

Since shared earlier this week by a user named Koksal Akin on Twitter, it has garnered over nearly 24 thousand views and it is still counting. Additionally, it has also racked up over 2,300 likes and 933 retweets. Commenting on the post, a user questioned, ‘ Did the mother hen survive it? The head of that serpent looks exactly like a deadly, venomous cobra.” Meanwhile, another added, “For a son, a mother faces a train head-on ... I loved it !!!”. Yet another user claimed that the whole video was simply concocted to gain fame on the internet. “Nice to watch mothers protecting their baby’s. But the problem is that humans create these situations to make these video’s & put animals in lots of stress & danger” they wrote.

I don't like these video's. No one need to have died if both animals had been safely removed, or rehomed . — LuLu Belle (@Sweet_louise_xx) June 17, 2021

No matter what it takes to save them.. ❤️ We're all the same, no matter the shape we come in. — Betten (@bettibettsin) June 16, 2021

congratulations mother hen 👏🏻👏🏻🥰🐔🐤🐤🐤 — Julia Pessoa 😷💉🤍 (@julialimapessoa) June 16, 2021

Mama bear ❤️❤️❤️ — Les Misérables (@lbpyyz) June 16, 2021

Beautiful love💕 — ❀••►ℰ ℒ ⅈ 🌟◄••❀🌷•• (@Da__Eli) June 16, 2021

Recently, another heart-wrenching video clip showed a mother's unconditional love. The video clip starts by showing a fully grown serpentine entering the bird’s residence. The camera then zooms in to show the mother bird, who, along with her chicks is left aghast by the sudden attack. As the video progresses, the mother could be seen flapping her wings to shield her offsprings from the reptilian predator. The video ends by showing the heartbreaking moment, wherein all her chicks run out, but the mother is left in the clutches of the predator.

Image: Newworlddd555/Twitter

