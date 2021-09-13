Mother Mistakenly Names Son After Pig From Novel 'Charlotte's Web', Denies Changing It

It is sometimes challenging to come up with a name for kids that everyone likes and accepts. For some families, the name must meet multiple criteria while being simple to recall. That is precisely why some parents and family members spend months deciding on the name of their child. Prominent people's names, movie character names, and family names sometimes inspire the parents. Yet, sometimes baby names may occasionally spark debate. This is what exactly happens in the case of two sisters.

A pair of sisters engaged in a furious dispute when one of them insisted on naming her son after a well-known literary figure from her favourite novel Charlotte's Web. One of the sisters took Reddit to explain the scenario stating that she would be an aunt to twin boys. Her joy quickly faded and was replaced by a dispute once her sister disclosed the baby names.

Child named after a pig

The aunt explains that the mother chose the names 'Oliver Lee' for 'Baby1' and 'Wilbur Felix' for 'Baby2' after reading E.B. White's renowned novel 'Charlotte's Web.' In the famous novel, Wilbur Felix is a pig. Distressed about the name, which is inspired by a pig, the woman suggested to her sister that she should use 'Wilbur' as the middle name, not the initial.

As per Mirror, she said that she believes the little will be tormented at school due to the name, and particularly when he will be overweight. She even told her sister that it would be preferable to call him Wilbur as a nickname or anything she wanted, and he wouldn't be tormented at school.

The mother did not change the name despite her sister's concerns. The aunt further informed that her sister said she was "being a jerk" and that most kids would not be familiar with Charlotte's Web. On the other hand, according to Mirror, after hearing the remarks from her sister, the aunt said that the mother could name anything whatever she wants since it's her baby. She further explains that she intended to give the kid a normal name instead of setting up for teasing. She said her sister could give him a regular first name and keep it as a middle rather.

Image: Unsplash