'I Still Look The Same,' Claims Mother Who Recreated Her Daughters Portrait With Makeup

A mom, Denise Ekstrand, recently uploaded a post on Reddit wherein she used makeup to make herself look like a portrait that her daughter drew almost over a decade ago. Apparently, Denise Esktrand though that it would be amusing to recreate the drawing. Ekstrand claims that she thought that it would get a chuckle out of moms that could relate to the post and thus originally uploaded the picture onto Reddit.

'A great mom'

The Reddit post by Esktrand already has over 118,000 upvotes. According to reports, Esktrand's daughter that is now a 19-year-old college student also found the photo hilarious. Ekstrand captioned the picture and claimed that her daughter drew this picture almost 10 years ago and she thinks she looks exactly like the drawing.

Reports have claimed that Esktrand's daughter upon seeing the picture and how viral it went was only dismayed by the fact that she posts selfies on social media and that they never go viral.

One commentator upon seeing her post on Reddit said that her favourite thing was the fact that Esktrand had decided to frame her daughter portrait of her and preserve it for so long, Esktrand even replied and claimed that it was the most priceless masterpiece she owned. While another commented that the bags under Esktrand's eyes were their favourite part.

One commenter suggested that she took it a step forward and go to a Parent-Teacher meeting like that. While another said that the post made them laugh quite a bit. Multiple people in the Reddit comment section also said that Esktrand seemed like a great mom because not only did she preserve her daughter's portrait for so many years, she seems to have a great sense of humour as well.

