Mother Seeks Help On Internet For Daughter’s Worm-themed Party; See How Netizens Respond

A Reddit user recently asked for assistance with their daughter's bizzare worm-themed birthday party. Other Redditors seemed extremely interested in the entire post. Even if they didn't have any good suggestions, they wanted the mother to know that this was a fantastic idea. The thread, however, was full of more than just praise for the worm-themed party concept. Redditors offered a variety of suggestions, including a “dirt cake” made from crumbled Oreos and topped with gummy worms, as well as various decorations (animal balloon worms-simply blow up a balloon and slap some googly eyes on it! ), activities, songs, books, and party games (pin the apple on the worm).

The original post was made on r/Mommit, a popular sub-Reddit where parents can seek advice on common issues. It piqued people's interest even more after it was recently featured on Reddit's official Instagram page. They posted a screenshot of the post, as well as images of several netizens' responses and the original poster's response to them.

The original post read, "Daughter insists on worm theme for her birthday party. My daughter is turning 5 soon and we are planning her birthday party. She insists on having a worm theme for her birthday. I have no idea how I'm going to pull that off. I Googled worm cake and worm decorations and there's not much. I'm not very creative so I thought I would turn to Reddit for help/ideas."

Wacky concept gets good response from netizens

On Reddit user wrote, "What a cool kid! I’m a (sea) worm taxonomist. I can’t guarantee I’ll be available, but if you’d be interested in having a little zoom or recorded presentation about worm science at the party, feel free to send me a message!" "I did not know this was a career, and now I know what I am missing in life. Why don’t career fairs in school show us these options," another wrote. The third user commented, "This is awesome. I’m legitimately interested in paying you for some of your time to talk to my stepdaughter on her birthday in November. She loves worms!" Check out the netizens' reaction:

Image: Reddit