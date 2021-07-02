‘Mother With Sign’ Shares Message About Cherishing Life’s Precious Moments, See Pictures

Known for sharing wise messages, the Instagram page 'Mother with Sign' has shared yet another important message. The post depicts a valuable message of cherishing precious moments in life. In the latest post, Poonam Sapra holding a signboard has shared a story that gives out a meaningful message about cherishing life's precious moments that are similar to colourful gems.

'Mother with sign' shares meaningful message about life

The post uploaded on the Instagram page 'Mother with Sign' narrating a story about how precious moments of a person's life are similar to colourful precious gems. The post shows Poonam Sapra holding signboards with the story written on them. She has narrated a story in which a man had found a bag full of shiny stones. He took the bag and was playing with them on his way towards home. While playing, the gems he dropped, he left them behind. He met a man midway who told him that "these are precious gems". "The man began to cry for the gems he had lost". The wise man smiled and said, why cry about what you lost when you can enjoy what you have." "This became a life changing moment for him and he used the rest of the gems wisely". The second last signboard says, "All of us have a bag of precious gems". The last signboard says, "All of us have a bag of precious moments cherish them as much as you can".

The post shared on July 1 has garnered over 23,000 likes and scores of reactions. Netizens who loved the woman's valuable message expressed their views in the comments section. One user commented, "Absolutely This is amazing you're a gem." Another user commented, "What a beautiful thought to start the day with thank you aunty." Another individual commented, "A nice thought put up so simply".

IMAGE: MotherwithSign/Instagram

