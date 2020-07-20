Last Updated:

Mother's 'Daal Manual' For Her Soon-to-be-married Son Takes Internet By Storm

A mother's daal manual picture was recently shared on social media. The photo has gone viral on the internet. Check out the image and how netizens reacted.

Written By
Nikhil Pandey
daal manual

Inspector general of Police, Dipanshu Kabra recently posted a picture of a mother's daal manual on his social media. Sharing the daal manual, Dipanshu wrote: "A mother made this for his son, who is getting married soon." (sic) The picture shared in the early hours of Saturday, July 18, has taken the internet by storm. Here's how internet users are reacting to the Daal Manual. 
 

Netizens' reaction to Daal Manual: 

Although recently shared, the Daal Manual has a barrage of likes and comments. While some have appreciated the changing gender stereotypes, the others have shared that the Daal Manual recalls them of their school science project. A social media user opined about the Daal Manual and how it is changing gender stereotypes. The user wrote: "True... Cooking is no longer a gender-related task... It's an essential skill needed to survive... Hope Schools start teaching the very basic things from the beginning itself. Change is very much required. We had "Craft" and "NeedleWork" as subjects in school, decided by gender" (sic)

 

 

