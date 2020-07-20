Mother's 'Daal Manual' For Her Soon-to-be-married Son Takes Internet By Storm

Inspector general of Police, Dipanshu Kabra recently posted a picture of a mother's daal manual on his social media. Sharing the daal manual, Dipanshu wrote: "A mother made this for his son, who is getting married soon." (sic) The picture shared in the early hours of Saturday, July 18, has taken the internet by storm. Here's how internet users are reacting to the Daal Manual.



A mother made this for his son 😍

who is getting married Soon. 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/7ya9WF4W7k — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 18, 2020

Also Read | Woman Cooks 67 Items For Her Son-in-law And Other Top Viral News Of This Week

Netizens' reaction to Daal Manual:

School time p file banate the... Alag alag seeds, dal, grains, leaves sabki... Nostalgic... — Keshav Maheshwari (@Keshav291189) July 18, 2020

If what is mentioned is true, then this mom is breaking the stereotype and making her son's and her daughter-in-law's married life a happy place and giving a food for thought to all those who still feels that Kitchen and household chores are not men's arena. — Richa Gupta (@rima1918) July 18, 2020

Looks like my childhood homework where we used to stick these pulses in our notebook in order to know and remember the name of the pulses and the family they belong to🙂 — Gulshan Dewangan/ गुलशन देवांगन (@CdtGulshan) July 18, 2020

Also Read | Fearless Baby Elephant To Pani Puri Machine: Here Are Top Viral News Of This Week

Omg 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩

Like seriously 🤣🤣🤣 there is so much good that we can do..... — Pooja yadav (@poojayadavHR) July 19, 2020

Good way to train the groom....one more is dhaniya, pudina, metho and shepu....🤣🤣🤣😂 — Mansi S Pathak (@manasispathak) July 18, 2020

Also Read | Kerala Woman Runs Behind Bus To Help Visually Impaired Man & Other Viral News Of The Week

True... Cooking is no longer a gender related task... It's an essential skill needed to survive...

Hope Schools start teaching the very basic things from the beginning itself. Change is very much required. We had "Craft" and "NeedleWork" as subjects in school, decided by gender — Seek Truth Speak Truth 🇮🇳 (@balansundarraj) July 18, 2020

Like it!!😄

Atmnirbharta mein hi bhalai hai sab ki! — Vaishali goyal (@dr_vaishali7) July 18, 2020

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr Sends A Heartwarming Message To 6-year-old Boy Who Saved His Sister

Although recently shared, the Daal Manual has a barrage of likes and comments. While some have appreciated the changing gender stereotypes, the others have shared that the Daal Manual recalls them of their school science project. A social media user opined about the Daal Manual and how it is changing gender stereotypes. The user wrote: "True... Cooking is no longer a gender-related task... It's an essential skill needed to survive... Hope Schools start teaching the very basic things from the beginning itself. Change is very much required. We had "Craft" and "NeedleWork" as subjects in school, decided by gender" (sic)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.