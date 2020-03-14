Mountain Lion Attacks Deputy In Colorado; Read Here To Know About The Horrifying Incident

Recently, a video has taken the internet by storm as a mountain lion attacked a deputy in Colorado on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. In the video that has surfaced on the internet, one can see a group of officers trying to save a deputy from the snares of the lion. The lion tried to harm the deputy but seems to have failed as the group of officers rescued her.

The video shows an officer kicking the lion as she was trying to hunt it away but the lion did not move and it scares away as soon as another officer shoots in the air. Watch the video here.

It was reported that the authorities transported the deputy and an injured citizen to a hospital where they are recovering from injuries that were caused by the mountain lion. It was also said that they did not get injured badly and are okay. The Colorado Parks & Wildlife members will be collecting samples from the lion to check whether the lion was suffering from any disease.

Officer's released a statement

The officers released a statement where it was said that the officers followed the lion to a home nearby where a Colorado Parks & Wildlife game warden shot the mountain lion. It was also reported that there were many attacks in the village by the mountain lions. Check out the statement below.

Also read | TikTok Star Jason Clark Talks About His Near-death Experience While Making A Viral Video

It was reported that a total number of 22 attacks have taken place in Colorado since 1990. The officers also reported that there were three attacks that took place last year. The attacks included an 8-year-old-boy who was badly injured by the mountain lion and a runner who got suffocated in the lion’s mouth.

Also read | Zomato Delivery Guy's Smile Goes Viral, Company Makes Him Its Social Media Face

The officials also reported that if anyone sees a mountain lion they should not panic and stay calm. And slowly move backward taking large steps.

Officers responded to the scene of the attack and killed the mountain lion because it was a threat to human safety. We do not have reason to believe there is any further public safety concerns.



We will be collecting samples from the lion to submit for disease and DNA analysis. https://t.co/2cGkW4XFHf — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) March 11, 2020

Also read | Viral Video Of Nik Wallenda Walking Over Masaya Volcano Will Blow Your Mind; Watch

Also read | Video Of African Serval Touching Ice For First Time Goes Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.