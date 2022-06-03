Mountain Lion Enters Into A School Classroom In California, Hides Under The Teacher's Desk

Witnessing a wild animal in the city can be very scary as well as dangerous, however, this story of a lion cub has left everyone stunned but also intrigued. In California, a mountain lion cub made an unexpected visit to a classroom at Pescadero High School on Wednesday morning. The wild creature was all curled-up and isolated behind a closed-door until animal control officers arrived to remove it. The wild creature was discovered by high school staff in the early hours as they were about to open premises and in no time they informed a law enforcement agency in California, US.

As soon the staff informed the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, they rushed to the place to ensure the safety of all students and staff and assured them that there was no immediate threat. They took to Twitter to inform, "ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE at Pescadero High School.” They also added that the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) had been notified about the “safe and humane removal” of the animal.

The SMCSO can confirm at this time that ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE at Pescadero High School. There is currently a mountain lion that entered the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District grounds. @USFWS has been notified for safe and humane removal pic.twitter.com/y2GrJl1V3M — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) June 1, 2022

The sheriff's office was alerted about the mountain lion at about 8:20 a.m., before the start of the school day as per CBS news. News outlet Half Moon Bay Review reported that a teacher and a student first noticed the puma in front of the school, and then entered the school and couldn't get out after running into the glass door.

"Not what I was expecting today when I came to school. I was expecting some tough finals, but a mountain lion," Jay Alsadier, a 10th-grade student stated. "I've seen some, but for it to be at school, that's pretty crazy."

Moreover, Amy Woolever, the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District superintendent stated that they've had encounters with mountain lions before, but not quite like this. "We have had occasions where a mountain lion has walked by the elementary school along the ridge and such, so we are used to that out here," she said. But, having one in a classroom, "I honestly thought it was a senior prank at first," she added as per CBS News.

Mountain lion safely removed from the classroom

As per CBS News, California Fish and Wildlife personnel were able to safely remove the cub from the classroom. "We used a dart tranquilizer rifle to put a drug mix into the animal through the dart. It went down smoothly. No problems" said John Krause, Sr. Wildlife Biologist for the Bay-Delta Region. He added that the wild cat was safely being transported to Oakland Zoo, where all the partners worked to get the animal assessed and find out its condition before we release it, as per CBS News.

As the incident update by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office went viral on the internet, netizens acknowledged the update. There were several who expressed their views on Twitter. "Thank you for letting me know !!!!!!", a user wrote. While another expressed, "Hoping for the best for this beautiful baby!".

