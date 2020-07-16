MP: 10-year-old Boy Steals Rs 10 Lakh From Bank In 30 Seconds

In an incident which has now left everybody in shock, a 10-year-old boy looted Rs.10 lakh from a bank in 30 seconds without getting noticed by anyone. The incident reportedly happened at the Cooperative bank in Jawad area in Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh. The police later revealed that the child was part of a larger gang, which uses children for robberies.

A CCTV footage of the bank shows the 10-year old, dressed in rags, walk inside the bank at 11 am. The ‘trained boy’ then immediately enters the cashier’s cubicle and dops in two wads of Rs.500 notes in his bag. Within half a minute, the juvenile walks out of the bank with his bag full of cash. However, he unconsciously raised alarm as he started sprinting immediately after exiting the bank.

Man was seen lingering around

According to the police, a man in his twenties was seen lingering around in the bank and as soon as he saw the cashier get up and move to another room, he signalled the child to come inside the 500 notes kept on the counter. SP Manoj Rai, speaking to media reporters, admitted that the boy was short, therefore people standing behind the counter did not notice him. As per the Jawad Police station in-charge, OP Mishra, both the minor and the man ran in the opposite direction. An investigation of the case is ongoing, and people have been called for interrogation.

