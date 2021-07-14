MP: Dejected Girlfriend Wails Outside Wedding Hall As Boyfriend Marries Another Woman

On social media, a video of a distraught woman yelling 'Babu' outside a wedding site while her alleged boyfriend married another woman has gone viral. The incident occurred in the Madhya Pradesh city of Hoshangabad. The Kanpur girl was barred from entering the wedding site because she kept shouting "Babu... babu," anticipating that her beloved would come out and speak to her.

In Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, a young woman kept shouting #babu_babu outside the marriage hall and inside her lover got married to someone else. Later the policemen removed the girl from the gate. Video of the incident went #viral.#viralvideo #viral #viralvideos #viralpost pic.twitter.com/2PXmGMToxj — Amazing info hub (@Amazinginfohub1) July 13, 2021

In the footage, a woman dressed in a blue kurti, white leggings, and a dupatta is seen hurriedly rushing outside the wedding hall while a security guard prevents her from entering. She continually shouts "Babu" and says, "Ek baar baat karlo, babu."

She informs passers-by that her ex-boyfriend should have informed her that he was getting married. She kept screaming "Babu" until the cops arrived and took her away.

The video of the woman crying "Babu" became popular on social networking sites such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. While the majority of netizens sympathised with the heartbroken woman, others expressed optimism that she might meet someone better in the future.

I am sad. Feeling bad. I hope she gets a lovely man. My love with her — sheetal (@sheetaldhillon) July 13, 2021

Really Heart Touching and tears drop video. Definitely you will get better than him. Everything happens for our Good only. Don't worry everything will be fine. — Anand Sunka (@AnandSunka) July 13, 2021

A similar incident in Jharkhand

A bride in Ranchi, Jharkhand, refused to marry after taking saat phere and walked out of the mandap shortly before the sindoor ceremony earlier this month. She stated she didn't want to marry because she didn't like the man when asked why she didn't want to marry.

