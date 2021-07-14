MP Forest Department Officials Lure Herbivores To Cheetah Enclosure With 'special Bricks'

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) forest department officials are all set to welcome a fresh batch of African Cheetah in the Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary. As an initiative to draw more herbivores to the core area, the MP forest department in Sheopur district has made "special bricks" of pulses, jaggery, and salt. As per reports, these "special bricks" will attract deers and goats to vacate the external area and move towards the enclosure for the African wild cats.

Around 400 bricks are said to be installed in a manner that would attract a herd of 200-400 herbivores from the outskirts of the boundary. Since the herbivores have a habit of licking the ground, they shall find this satisfactory and better than grass and soil, informed Alok Kumar, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife). The forest department also informed that this procedure of translocation had earlier been used by Kanga Tiger Reserve to draw herbivores from buffer to core area. Field Director if the MP forest department PK Verma, while speaking on the decision, said, the use of bricks will provide options for the Cheetahs to hunt within their boundaries and allow them to stay in the vicinity of the special enclosure.

Cheetah reintroduction plans

Cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952 after the last Cheetah died in Chhattisgarh in1947. As a part of the reintroduction plans, the first batch of the 10 African Cheetahs is scheduled to arrive at the Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary from South Africa around October-November this year. "We have started the process of creating an enclosure for around 10 cheetahs, including five females, to be brought from South Africa to Kuno in Sheopur district and it is going to be completed by August," Forest Minister Vijay Shah told PTI. The coalition will reside in a separate fenced enclosure within the Kuno Sanctuary.

A tentative budget of 1400 lakh has been outlaid for the Project Cheetah. Experts from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has visited Madhya Pradesh in April to assess the best habitat for the Cheetahs after which they sanctioned Kuno from several other sanctuaries in the state. Officials from India will be sent to South Africa for training in June and July this year. Following which the transportation of the cheetahs will take place in October and November.

(Input from several agencies)

