MP: Video Of A 75-year-old Woman Typing At Lightning-fast Speed Leaves Internet Stunned

A stunning video clip of an elderly lady typing at a lightning-fast speed has left everybody inspired. Shared by IFS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter, the clip shows the elderly woman typing the whereabout of a man probably for a legal purpose. What has left the people flabbergasted is the fluency with which she types, and that too in English.

'Make her brand ambassador of India'

Kabra, who shared the motivational clip on June 9 asked his followers if anybody could identify the woman or the place she belonged. Many flattered by the exceptional talent of the human wrote that she should be made the brand ambassador of India for empowering woman. Since posted, the clip has been over 3,5 thousand times and liked over 290 times.

Later, a man in the comments revealed that the woman was named Laxmi Bai. He also revealed that the 74-year-old woman belonged to Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. The tweet also mentioned that a clip of her was shared by former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag in 2018.

ये 74 वर्षीय लक्ष्मी बाई जी हैं। मध्य प्रदेश के सीहोर में रहती हैं। 2018 में @virendersehwag ने इनका यह वीडियो शेयर किया था जिसके बाद यह काफी मशहूर हुई थीं। — Shivam Bhatt (@_ShivamBhatt) June 9, 2020

@narendramodi ji, she should be Brand ambassador of India🇮🇳 to promote woman empowerment — HNY 🇮🇳 (@umanggarg87) June 9, 2020

I hope ham bhi itne age me isi tarah kam kare — Rupa Jayswal (@JayswalRupa) June 9, 2020

Old is Gold🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Gautam Raj (@gautamraj0987) June 9, 2020

Salute to her courage. Stay young by heart. Really Inspiring. 😍🙌💯 — Mitti Ke Rang (@mitikerang) June 9, 2020

अनुकरणीय है जज्बा इन पूज्यनिया का, इस उम्र में दायित्व निर्वहन,वह भी पूरी सजगता और गति से। — Pradeep Rawal (@Pradeep94491632) June 9, 2020

In related news, Anand Mahindra shared a video of a 72-year-old woman performing an intensive gym routine. The video is going viral on social media and Anand Mahindra left no opportunity to motivate his followers by sharing it. The video was first shared by Manoj Kumar, CEO of the Naandi Foundation following which Anand Mahindra tweeted the video along with a motivational caption. Mahindra started his caption by asking Manoj the need of sharing the video in the morning as it was causing embarrassment to the 64-year-old businessman. However, he insisted that this is the kind of motivation we all need to stop making excuses about our exercise routines.

