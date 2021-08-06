Mumbai Cop's Dance To Peppy Number Leave Netizens In Awe; Watch Video

A 38-year-old Mumbai cop's dance video has gone viral and the internet seems to want more. Mumbai Police Naik, Anmol Yashwant Kamble has become an internet sensation overnight after he presented his rendition of Aya Hain Raja from the film Appu Raja. Naik Kamble has a passion for dance and often makes videos for social media during his off-duty hours.

Kamble, who is posted at Naigaon Police Headquarters is now pursuing his childhood dream of dancing besides serving for the Mumbai Police Department. As a youngster he had accompanied his brother to dance shows and performed as a background dancer, Kamble told PTI. Despite his demanding duty hours, he often makes time for his kids and children when he dances with them. "I dance with my children, my sister's children, and have fun," he added. Kamble mentioned that he saves his dancing strictly for off-duty hours. Take a look at the video below:

The dance video is inspired by daily life

The dance video replicates a portion of Kamble's daily on-duty life. "It is based on the theme of an on-duty policeman asking a two-wheeler rider to wear his mask properly, and later both of them show their moves," he said. Kamble and his partner groove to the song with properly synchronized steps. Kamble looks dashing in his khaki uniform. He also added his sunglass to jazz it up a bit. To top it all, his expressions are on point.

Desi netizens cannot get enough of the dance

The video was uploaded on Anmol Kamble's Instagram handle about 6 days ago. Since uploaded it has amassed about 18 thousand liked and over 500 comments. He captioned the video "Police ki chidhane ki saja ye hi Hain" (this is the punishment one gets for irritating the cops). Viewers have showered emojis in the comment section. The desi internet is in awe of the stupendous dance moves presented by the cop. The commentators, many of which are Kamble's colleagues, also appreciated his dance and confidence to pursue his dream. "Super dance!" a user wrote. "Always keep inspiring," wrote another. Kamble joined the Mumbai Police in 2004. He credits his passion for dancing to his brother, who is a choreographer.

With inputs from PTI

