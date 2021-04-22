Mumbai Man Sells His SUV To Supply Oxygen To Patients, Netizens Call Him 'Oxygen Man'

India is presently going through a very difficult time as hospitals and healthcare are facing a shortage of oxygen supplies. Amid the shortage of oxygen, India's foreign ministry has been assigned by the Centre to identify and explore countries from where Medical Oxygen can be imported under missions abroad amid the wild breakout of COVID-19 in the country.

However, in this difficult time, a man from Mumbai sold his expensive car to help those in need of oxygen. As per reports, Shahnawaz Sheikh, a resident of Malad has been called 'Oxygen man' on social media.

'Oxygen man' from Mumbai

Sheikh recently sold his SUV worth â‚¹ 22 lakh to support the people in his neighbourhood. With this amount, he purchased 160 oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients. Sheikh in an interview to a news daily said that he began working as an oxygen supplier after his friend's wife died due to lack of oxygen. He and his team have set up a control room to communicate with needy people.

Since then, he has established a helpline to help the people in need of oxygen. In an interview with Navbharat Times, he said that the situation is worse this year than last year. They used to receive 50 phone calls for oxygen requirement in January. But now, they receive 500 to 600 calls every day, out of which they are able to help only 10 to 20 per cent of the people. He delivers oxygen cylinders to people in need and reportedly he has helped nearly 4,000 needy people since last year. The amazing work of Shahnawaz Sheikh for humanity is receiving praises from people on social media.

Similarly, Gaurav Rai of Patna is delivering oxygen cylinders to people in need of oxygen. Gaurav has delivered oxygen to more than 1000 people. Reportedly, he has spent around â‚¹3.15 lakhs of his own money and around â‚¹.6 lakhs donated by others. He is providing free service to the COVID-19 patients in need.

