Mumbai: Man Uses Tinder To Find Sister To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan; Post Goes Viral

A man wrote in his post that he had been looking for a sister on social media. Two weeks prior to the Rakhi, he changed his bio to “Looking for a sister to hang out with during Rakshabandhan.”

"I have felt the FOMO for most of my life during Rakshabandhan as I do not have any sister. No one to tie me Rakhi and me gifting them stuff. Anyways, for the last 2 years I have been putting the bio as follows 2 weeks before Rakshabandhan: ‘Looking for a sister to hang out with during Rakshabandhan.’ Thanks to tinder, now I have like two sisters both of whom I met on tinder. This year all 3 of us are planning to get together and celebrate Rakshabandhan and exchange gifts and stuff. I’m so excited,” the viral Reddit post read.

Netizens are going crazy over the post and it has received more than 500 upvotes in two days and a large number of users have congratulated him.

Netizens troll the user for using Tinder

"I never had a sister too. But never felt Aisa kuch karna chahiye. Is that wrong of me?" one user commented. "Tinder be like - maa meri shaktiyo ka galat istemal kia gaya maa!" another user said. "This reminded me of a girl's profile managed by her dad who wrote: "Looking for my daughter" instead of "looking for a boy for my daughter," a third user joked.