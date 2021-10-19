Mumbai Police Band's Musical Rendition Of 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani' Impresses Netizens; Watch

The Mumbai Police is quite renowned for entertaining their followers on social media. Apart from safeguarding the city, they spread awareness about important issues through creative social media posts. This time, the police department shared a video of their band recreating the song 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani' from the Bollywood movie Aradhana, which was released in 1969. The video showcases the outstanding performances by the department's musical band called 'Khaki Studio.'

The Mumbai Police department shared the video of their band's musical rendition of the Bollywood song on Instagram. "Mere Sapno Ki Rani | Khaki Studio | Kishore Kumar | Mumbai Police Band An evergreen question and an iconic song by Kishore Kumar - "Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kab Ayegi Tu?[sic]," read a part of the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shared by the Mumbai Police on Instagram shows the police officers recreating the instrumental version of the song "Mere Sapno Ki Rani". While the band performed in the video, visuals of the song, starring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore were played in the clip. The song from the Bollywood movie Aradhana was originally sung by singer Kishore Kumar and the music was composed by SD Burman.

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has garnered over 38,960 views and several reactions. Netizens, mesmerised by the performance of police officers, praised them in the comments section. Some of the netizens dropped heart-eyed and heart emojis in the comments section. One user commented, "Mumbai police is all rounder[sic]." Another user commented, "Mumbai Police ...excellent .Impressed[sic]." One of the many other users who commented, wrote, "Very nice, enjoyed it, amazing keep up the cheer guys. Much respect[sic]."

Earlier on September 28, the Mumbai Police shared a video of their band recreating the song 'Aye Watan Tere Liye' from the Bollywood movie Karma, which was released in 1996. The video showed the department's musical band performing the song. "Aye Watan Tere Liye | Khaki Studio | Karma | Mumbai Police Band. Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge, Aye Watan Tere Liye! #KhakiStudio elevates the patriotic spirit with a pleasing rendition of Aye Watan Tere Liye from Karma[sic]," read the caption of the video on Mumbai police's Instagram page.

(Image: @MumbaiPolice/Instagram)