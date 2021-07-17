Mumbai Police Creates Buzz Over Internet Again; Shares Harry Potter Meme To Aware People

Mumbai Police has again created a buzz on the internet by giving a Hollywood twist to a public welfare announcement made on the microblogging site. On Thursday, July 15, Mumbai Police, through their official Twitter handle, shared a popular character from the movie Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince-- a film series based on the eponymous novels by J. K. Rowling; in order to remind people to wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harry Potter loves the way of creating awareness

A little bit of 'Felix Felicis' and mask by your side to ensure you stay safe from Corona!#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/kAYuB3YaVB — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 15, 2021

In a twist, instead of Felix Felicis, which is also called 'Liquid Luck' which Professor Slughorn gives Harry is seen offering masks, giving a message "to wear the face shield while stepping out of their homes". The post that was posted on Thursday, July 15 with a caption, "A little bit of 'Felix Felicis' and mask by your side to ensure you stay safe from Corona!" has garnered over 300 likes and more than 30 retweets. The same post was also shared by the Mumbai Police on Instagram that has grabbed the attention of more than fifteen thousand people.

Meme created a storm over the internet

Meanwhile, Netizens lauded the Mumbai police for being creative and raising awareness about the rules that need to be followed in order to contain the spread of the virus. "Ek hi dil hai, kitani baar jitoge!," wrote a Twitter user. "Reveal who’s managing your post and content.. hats off to them 😍", wrote an Instagram user. "I love the fact that the person making these memes is into Harry Potter. Lols."

While another user wrote, "This movie released 11 years ago. Admin do you still like harry potter references? (Notice how this is a perfect segue to reply with "After all these years? Always."

Creative ways of Mumbai Police

Earlier on Sunday, July 11, Mumbai Police had shared the "Don’t Talk to Me" meme in order to aware people of a mask-related advisory. Sharing the 8-second video, Mumbai Police captioned, "Walk away from the talk’, stay safe in this pandemic." In the short clip, a man, who is not wearing a face mask, can be seen approaching a girl and says "Hi!". However, the girl, who is wearing a mask, can be seen replying "Don't talk to me" as the man is not adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

(Image Credit: @MumbaiPolice)

