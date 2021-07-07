Mumbai Police Jumps On Amrita Rao Memes Trend, Has An 'amrit Of An Advice' In New Post

Mumbai Police has again created a buzz on the internet by giving a Bollywood twist to a public welfare announcement made on the microblogging site. On Tuesday, Mumbai Police, through their official Twitter handle, shared a popular 'Jal Lijiye' meme featuring Amrita Rao’s character from the movie 'Vivah'- which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and was released in the year 2006.

In a twist, instead of water, Amrita Rao's character is seen offering masks, requesting people to wear the face shield while stepping out of their homes. The caption of the post reads, "An 'amrit' of an advice to live happily ever after!." Subsequently, the tweet went viral on several social media platforms, which garnered over 500 likes and 200 retweets.

Meme created storm over the internet

Netizens lauded Mumbai police for being creative and raising awareness about the rules that need to be followed in order to contain the spread of the virus. "Mumbai police winning the meme game," wrote a Twitter user while sharing the post. “Mask up India,” commented another.

Riding After Paying Without Challan

Helmet pic.twitter.com/RcS3Euf2yl — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 24, 2021

One ensures connectivity, the other ensures safety#CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/a80fhhhgpw — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 18, 2021

Earlier, Mumbai Police had shared a meme with two characters from the web series The Family Man 2 .

(IMAGE CREDIT: Mumbai Police Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.