Mumbai Police' Mask Advisory On Instagram Using 'Don't Talk To Me' Trend Wins The Internet

Mumbai Police has again created a buzz on the internet by giving a twist to a public welfare announcement made on the microblogging site. In the latest Twitter post, Mumbai Police has shared the "Don’t Talk to Me" meme to aware people of a mask-related advisory. Sharing the 8-second video, Mumbai Police captioned, "Walk away from the talk’, stay safe in this pandemic." In the short clip, a man, who is not wearing a face mask, can be seen approaching a girl and says "Hi!". However, the girl, who is wearing a mask, can be seen replying "Don't talk to me" as the man is not adhering to the COVID guidelines.

The mask advisory which was shared by the Mumbai Police on July 11 has garnered over 2 thousand views and over 70 likes. Mumbai Police also shared the same meme with hashtags #DontTalkToMe #UseAMask on Instagram-- an American photo and video sharing social networking service-- where it has garnered over 50,000 views.

Meme created storm over the internet

Netizens lauded Mumbai police for being creative and raising awareness about the rules that need to be followed in order to contain the spread of COVID. While reacting over the post, one user wrote, "Wow awesome concepts." While another user wrote, "kuch v kaho but page ka admin Coolest hai 😎🔥😂."

Earlier, Mumbai Police had shared a meme with two characters from the web series The Family Man 2 and Jal Lijiye' meme featuring Amrita Rao’s character from the movie 'Vivah'. In a twist, instead of water, Amrita Rao's character is seen offering masks, requesting people to wear the face shield while stepping out of their homes. "Mumbai police winning the meme game," wrote a Twitter user while sharing the post. “Mask up India,” commented another.

