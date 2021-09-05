Mumbai Police, Netflix India, Zomato Celebrate Teachers' Day, Share Interesting Posts

On the eve of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday, social media is abuzz with Teachers' Day posts. Police departments and brands across India also took to social media to mark the occasion. The posts varied from witty advice to phrases the teachers often use. The posts on cyberspace are sure to leave netizens nostalgic.

Mumbai Police has innovative ways to celebrate special events and spread awareness about social topics. This time it has created nostalgia with its witty, creative post. Indicating the absence of the traditional teaching format with teachers and students in the same room, Mumbai Police posted a thoughtful graphic on its social media handle. Take a look at it below.

"The sound we quite miss these days," the Mumbai Police social media wing wrote along with their post. The post has triggered nostalgia among the kids and adults who often were asked to "keep quiet" in the class. The post garnered much appreciation with over 15k likes and counting. While some applauded the social media team, many teachers commented on the post, saying they miss the students.

Zomato praises its foodie customers

Zomato left no stones unturned to applaud all customers who leave meticulous remarks on the feedback section of the food delivery app. The food delivery giant posted a cool graphic of a page from school text-copies and inscribed comments on it, replicating the teachers. "Polite attitude and minimal calling! Dal Makhani was too spicy. Had to order sweet dishes afterward," it wrote. The post was uploaded with the caption "keep it up." The comment section was overpoured with funny yet witty comments. One user hailed Zomato's marketing strategies. "Happy Teachers Day to the admin who teaches me marketing better than my commerce teacher," the user wrote. Take a look at the post:

Netflix India takes it to whole another level

Netflix sets the bar on a whole new level when it comes to social media posts. The OTT platform shared snaps from the famous Spanish drama series dubbed in English, Money Heist, which features Alvaro Morte as Professor. The obvious reason behind choosing him is because he is the mastermind of a series of heists executed on the world stage. Netflix India posted the series of pictures with the quirkiest possible caption. "Bella baith jao, Professor gyaan baant rahe hain. To the professor and all the things he taught us before," they wrote, marking the release of the Season 5 of the series along with Teacher's Day.

Teacher Day is observed in India on September 5 every year. The annual event is marked to celebrate the birthday of the second President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Children celebrate this day to appreciate and honour the contribution of teachers in their lives and to the community in general.

Image Credit: @Zomato, @MumbaiPolice, @NetflixIndia/Instagram