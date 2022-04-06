Mumbai Police Recreates Hilarious Scene From K3G, Warns Against Third Party Cookies; Watch

When it comes to spreading awareness on prevalent issues on social media, Mumbai Police is certain to feature in the list as the cops leave no stones unturned to keep the civilians informed on matters of key concern. The social media handle of Mumbai Police often takes inspiration from popular culture in a bid to connect with the young generation, thereby passing on significant messages, mostly related to crime and cybersecurity.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police shared a post focusing on cyber security and the issues related to third-party cookies on their Instagram handle by referencing a popular, yet hilarious sequence from the iconic Bollywood movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The clip features veteran actors Kajol and Farida Jalal mimicking the British accent, saying "Cookies...aha, lovely!" however ending up expressing dislike to it with a dismissive gesture. Uploading the aforementioned segment from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mumbai captioned the video, writing, “Humesha cyber safety, never gham. Third-party cookies can leave you vulnerable and should be declined or deleted."

Within a short period after uploading the video, Mumbai Police's post, as usual, garnered a plethora of views, likes as well as hilarious responses from netizens. While some users lauded the efforts made by the Mumbai Police to spread awareness, few netizens had hilarious reactions to it. One user commented 'Mumbai Police OP,' while another wrote, “Mumbai police insta handle spreading all Khushi and absolutely no gham by these op posts.”

Karan Johar reacts to Mumbai Police's video

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s (K3G) Director Karan Johar also responded to Mumbai Police's video by resharing it on his Instagram Story, adding laughing emojis. The latest clip adds to Mumbai Police's list of viral posts aimed at instilling awareness, aided by popular culture.

Mumbai Police adds twist to Nirma advertisement

Recently, yet another clip shared by Mumbai Police added a modern twist to an advertisement on Nirma detergent. Through the video, the police unit attempted to promote the significance of a strong password on social media. Captioning the video, Mumbai Police wrote, “Sabki Pasand Strong Passwords!” Watch the video here:

Mumbai Police cautions against traffic rule violations

In one of their recent posts, Mumbai Police took inspiration from the tagline of Hero Honda to spread awareness on traffic rules. In a bid to shed light on the aftermath of traffic rule violation, the police unit took to the caption of the post titled, “Hero Don’t Unnecessarily Horn-Da” and wrote, ‘’Follow Traffic Rules, ‘Ya-Maha’ Fine Lagega.’’