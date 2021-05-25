Mumbai Police Share Bollywood Posters To Spread COVID-19 Awareness, Netizens Impressed

Mumbai Police is known for blending creative posts to share an important message on social media. The Mumbai police has yet again shared awareness message using series of witty black and white posters on Twitter featuring Bollywood stars Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and many others to remind COVID-19 protocols to the people. The creative post of the police has become hit on the internet and netizens are praising the police in the comments section.

Series of witty posts by Mumbai police

Mumbai Police urged the people to stay indoors, wearing face masks in a proper way, ordering food at home and many other COVID-19 guidelines. One of their posters features actor-couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. “Agar tum mask neeche ‘Kareena’ toh bohot un-‘Saif’ situation ho sakta hai,” it read, warning everyone of an ‘unsafe’ situation if masks were not worn properly. They have shared a poster of Rajesh Khanna that has words "Rajesh", Order "Khanna" At Home!" written over it. While sharing the poster, police creates awareness about ordering food at home.

''Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost"



Thank You Mumbaikars for writing such a Bollygood script of this superhit sequel.#BeBollyGood #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/yUlmSZ0TOL — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 23, 2021

The police used the poster of Amitabh Bachchan to remind people about wearing the mask correctly. They shared the poster of Amitabh Bachchan which had "Big-B’ lunder- Wearing Your Mask Below Nose." The police used post to remind citizens to wear their masks in a correct manner. In the caption, the cops used a reference from Big B’s hit film ‘Mohabbatein’, “Not wearing a mask properly is not your Parampara, Pratishtha, anushasan", they said in the caption. The cops used Ayushmann Khurrana’s name in a poster to say, "'Ayush, Mann' ja — it is very unwise to step out unnecessarily." The police through this post reminded people to not go out of their homes unnecessarily.

The Mumbai Police shared a picture of Abhishek Bachchan and captioned it as, "'Abhi' fist bump, 'Shek' hands when it's safer please!". In the caption, they referred to Bachchan's films Guru, Delhi-6, Dus Bahane, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and Housefull 3 while spreading the message of maintaining social distancing. Telling the people and creating the awareness with regards to ordering groceries online, Mumbai Police shared this picture with reference of Ranveer Singh. Over the poster the Mumbai Police wrote, "'Ran' out of groceries 'Veer'? Order Online!" In the caption, they used Bajirao Mastani film dialogue, "Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur virus ke spread par sandeh nahi karte." They also reminded all that “Apna Time Aayega” to go out but only when lockdown is over.

Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur virus ke spread par sandeh nahi karte.



Kabhi bhi infect kar sakti hain.



बाहेर जाण्याचा 'अपना टाईम आयेगा'- पण लॉकडाऊन संपल्यावर!#SafeApniGullyMein#BeBollyGood#TakingOnCorona#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/6C9z7aplac — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 21, 2021

The police used Kajol's poster to remind people that no amount of cajoling can convince the cops to consider non-essential things as important. The police wrote, "You can’t 'Kajol' us thinking getting chocolates is essential" over the poster of actress Kajol. They added "Cheater, cheater, cheater…That’s what you are!" referring to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai movie. In the caption, the police force also added: “‘I have sanitizer in my hand, Raj! Reason ‘What to fear if it is sanitised'”. Requesting the people not to venture out Mumbai Police shared the picture of Deepika Padukone to tell them to go home after you buy essentials. Highlighting the importance of masks once again, they added: “Ek chote se mask ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh Babu?” referring to a dialogue from her debut film Om Shanti Om.

The posts have caught the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to praise creativity of the police force. One user commented, "Mumbai Police at its best". Another user commented, "We have tonnes such cheaters here."

I call this "Maan Ki Baat" 😂 — Mareille (@Mareill56947047) May 22, 2021

Boss mode! — shoomie waterhouse (@yawnsukh) May 21, 2021

@MumbaiPolice at its best — vikas yadav (@vikasgwalior) May 21, 2021

Nice — Raj Kumar Sharma 🇮🇳 🕉 (@rkumarsharmark) May 21, 2021

IMAGE: Mumbai Police/Twitter/PTI/Unsplash

