Mumbai Police Shares Great Khali's 'tutorial' Video To Promote Wearing Helmets; WATCH

Mumbai Police has innovative ways to spread awareness on social topics. The social media handle of the Mumbai Police is abuzz with creative memes and videos to circulate information on social welfare. In one such video, the Department has reshared a video of Dalip Singh Rana a.k.a the Great Khali with a quirky caption to alert citizens about the significance of a helmet in a rider's life. Take a look at the video:

The video features the Great Khali dressed in a yellow tee. He is seen struggling to put on an average-sized black helmet. Mumbai Police took to Instagram, to reshare the video with a caption, " The 'Great Khali' knows that without a proper helmet, yeh ride 'khali' itne hi duur ja Sakti Hain (The Great Khali knows that with that helmet, he can only go up to his living room)." The video was shared on August 3 and has crossed over 59k views on Instagram. The video which was shared by the Great Khali had crossed over 70k views after Mumbai Police gave an innovative twist to the video.

Mumbai Police gives Bollywood twist to public welfare announcement on COVID-19 vaccination

In another hilarious post, Mumbai Police gave a Bollywood twist to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccination programs. On Friday, Mumbai police had slightly changed the dialogues of Hrithik Roshan who played the role of Arjun Saluja in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The modified dialogue read, "Vaccine na lagwana is not funny. Vaccine lagwakar mask na pehenna is not funny (Not getting the vaccine is not funny. Not wearing a mask after getting the vaccine is not funny)."



The police have also used the popular song of the movie to make the post more appealing. "Samjhi Na, Senorita? (Bwoyyys too),” read the caption of the viral post. The post which is now viral has garnered more than 14,000 likes and hundreds of witty comments.

Mumbai Police's post about not taking 'ricks' is also a hit; take a look

On Twitter and Instagram, Mumbai Police released a post on wearing masks, which has received a lot of positive feedbacks. The tweet is made up of four images, each depicts messages scrawled on the back of an auto-rickshaw. The messages are both useful and entertaining, including lyrics from Bollywood songs and some amusing puns. The caption reads, "Don't 'ricks' your safety: PSA's for a 'hire' purpose!" The post, which was shared on July 25, has received several likes and replies from internet users. While some praised the department's innovative method of raising awareness about the use of masks, others expressed their gratitude for the post by sharing laughing-out-loud emojis.

