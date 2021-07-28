Mumbai Police Shares Images That Make Them ‘uncomfortable’ Promoting Public Safety

Mumbai Police is known for their quirky posts on social media. They have used social media channels quite effectively to disseminate awareness about obeying pandemic guidelines, wearing masks, and other pandemic-related topics, all with a lighthearted tone and have encouraged people to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols ever since we entered the pandemic.

Mumbai Police shared the pictures which make us feel 'uncomfortable'

Their most recent post, which includes images that make us feel "uncomfortable," is no exception. It's likely to increase your admiration for their inventiveness. The department took to Instagram to share four photos. They captioned the post, “Images that make us uncomfortable: a four-part series.” The images emphasise many topics, ranging from how not to wear a mask to how not to breach traffic rules.

The post has received over 24,000 likes in the one day after it was shared, and the figure is still growing. It has also received positive feedback from the public.

“The last one wasn't expected,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mumbai police is creating useful awareness post. Thank you so much Mumbai police,” commented another. “Very good,” wrote a third Instagram user

Other viral posts from Mumbai Police

In another viral post, the Mumbai Police shared the 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' meme which contains an important instruction written in their own style. This post is being used by the police to educate people about internet safety and the importance of using a strong password. “Was your bachpan ka pyaar a closely guarded secret? Then your password might still be safe. Just add a few special characters!” Mumbai Police writes in the post.

They released another post where they shared four pictures that depict inscriptions scratched on the back of an auto-rickshaw. The messages are both informative and entertaining, with Bollywood song lyrics and some hilarious puns sprinkled throughout. "Don't 'ricks' your safety: PSA's for a 'hire' reason!" reads the caption. Internet users have liked and responded to the message, which was shared on July 25. Many showed their gratitude for the post by sending laughing out loud emojis, while some commended the department's novel manner of spreading awareness about the use of masks.

Image- @mumbaipolice/Instagram

