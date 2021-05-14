Mumbai Police Shares Post Inspired By Harry Potter To Spread THIS Awareness Message

Mumbai Police department is known for sharing informative messages on social media through witty posts. The police in their latest post has reminded people to wear masks but in their own creative style. The image is inspired by Harry Potter and it gives out the message of wearing two masks to remain safe during the ongoing pandemic. The post has grabbed the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to praise the police department for using an innovative way to create awareness about wearing a mask.

Harry Potter image for sharing COVID-19 message

The post shared by Mumbai Police on Instagram features Professor Albus Dumbledore asking Professor Severus Snape, “Double mask”. In the reply Professor Snape says, "Always". "Do you solemnly swear to be all good? Make the 'unbreakable vow' to double mask and keep safe 'always', read the caption of the post. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has gathered more than 16000 likes and many comments from the netizens. The people took to the comments section to praise the creative way used by the police for giving out the message on social media. One user commented, "Kudos to the creativity level." Another individual wrote, "I am irrevocably in love with the person who makes these memes". "Only when I thought this wouldn't get any better", wrote another user. Check out some user reactions.

In a similar way, the Mumbai police department on April 1 shared an innovative post, marking April Fool’s Day and at the same time cautioning the general public about the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The post, aimed at those not following health and safety protocols, contained an image with a text that read, “the pandemic is over”, obviously not true as the caption said, “Thinks that fool roaming without a mask”. The post has gone viral on social media.

(Image Credits: Mumbai Police/Instagram/PTI)

