Mumbai Police Shares Witty ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Meme To Remind People About Online Safety

Bachpan ka Pyaar video sang by a little child has recently taken social media by storm. People on Instagram have been obsessed with it literally, using the audio in various posts and stories. Mumbai Police has now joined those who have shared their own version of the Bachpan ka Pyaar meme. Furthermore, it includes an important instruction in the Mumbai Police manner.

The police website is using this post to teach people about internet safety and the significance of using a strong password. “Was your bachpan ka pyaar a secret? Then your password might still be safe. Just add a few special characters to it!” says the post shared by Mumbai Police. The same advice is highlighted in the image that was posted with the message.

Take a look at Mumbai Police’s post below:

Netizens' Reaction

The post has received over 45,000 likes and counting since it was posted three hours ago. Several individuals have commented on the post while complimenting the way the message was delivered. “You’ve won this trend!” wrote an Instagram user. “Brilliant creativity,” said another person. “Give the admin a raise,” reacted a third. “Hats off guys,” wrote a fourth.

Another meme post by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police had once again attracted the attention of netizens with its clever post about wearing masks on Sunday, July 25. After being shared on Twitter and Instagram, the post received a lot of good comments. Each of the four photographs in the tweet depicts inscriptions scratched on the back of an auto-rickshaw. The messages are also educational, with Bollywood song lyrics and humorous gags. “Don't ‘ricks' your safety: PSAs for a ‘hire' purpose!" states the message. #AutoMeThikSafety #TakingOnCorona are among the hashtags used in the post.

Indian cops came up with creative ways to urge people to obey COVID-19 standards and wear masks even though the country was under lockdown. As part of these methods, people dressed up as Yamaraj, wore Corona-themed helmets, and did street patrols while singing Corona-themed songs, as well as made memes. The post, which was shared on Sunday, has received a lot of positive feedback and likes. Others showed their gratitude for the post by sending laughing-out-loud emojis, while others commended the department's novel manner of spreading awareness about the use of masks.

Image: Mumbai Police Instagram

