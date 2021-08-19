Mumbai Police Shares Witty Illustration On Mask Compliance Amid Rising Delta Cases In West

Mumbai Police on Thursday took to its official Instagram handle to share a witty meme that conveyed the importance of following the mask mandate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As the hyper-virulent strains of the novel coronavirus such as Delta and Delta plus variants grip several Western countries stretching their healthcare systems, Mumbai cops warned citizens about the risks of being non-compliant to the masking protocol. “Smell the danger of virus! Question those who don't wear masks properly,” Mumbai police wrote in the caption alongside a creative cartoon illustration that involved a conversation about the mask between two people.

“Don’t you smell something fishy?” a masked man asks his pal, in the post, who is seen wearing their mask halfway below their nose. The appropriately masked man then points out at his friend saying that he had worn his mask “below the nose.” “Question those who don't wear masks properly,” the Mumbai police recommends alongside the impactful imagery.

Health experts have repeatedly warned that an exposed nose likely makes an individual more prone to contracting COVID-19. And hence, wearing a mask properly is essential to stop the spread and saving lives, as per the health community guidance. Medics have advised from the premises of the hospitals that the mask must fit securely under the chin and those who fail to wear the protective face covering to filter out the coronavirus aerosol risk hospitalization. Mumbai cops reminded the citizens to wear the masks properly and help stop the spread of the coronavirus and keep communities safe. Netizens hailed the brilliant post saying that it is best to stay safe, and healthy during the pandemic by adhering to the health safety norms to protect those in our vicinity, as well as the near and dear ones.

Mask below nose an 'offense'

In April this year, an Aurangabad bench of the High Court of Bombay of Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice B U Debadwar made it a lawful obligation for anyone using a 2-wheeler, including the pillion rider, to wear a mask asking the police to book the flouters. Masks must be “covering their nose and mouth” the court ruled, adding that masks below the nose should be treated as offence.

(IMAGE: Instagram/@mumbaipolice)