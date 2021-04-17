Mumbai Police Use 'X-Men' Meme To Urge People To Wear Facemasks Amid COVID-19

Mumbai Police, known for blending pop culture with essential guidelines especially during the COVID-19 pandemic has again reaffirmed its position of posting “excellent content” by spreading awareness regarding wearing masks correctly by using X-Men reference. Using stills of character Erik Magnus Lehnsherr or ‘Magneto’ from the 2011 movie, X-Men: First Class played by Michael Fassbender, Mumbai Police combined the creative graphic with an animated boy showing both correct and incorrect ways to wear a facemask amid as Maharashtra deals with one of nation’s most severe situation of novel coronavirus outbreak.

Posting with an equally quirky caption, Mumbai police said, “Of all the 'per-mutations' and combinations- there remains only one that can protect you...Wear your masks properly!” with hashtags ‘Taking On Corona’ and ‘X Men Wear Masks Right’. The tweet has already received hundreds of likes and several others have expressed their gratitude towards Mumbai Police’s ‘social media game’. While one user wrote, “Noice” another also said, “Mumbai Police Insta handle is managed by someone too lit.”

Earlier this week, as several brands and police departments, jumped on the bandwagon of spreading their own message using the clips of a viral CRED advertisement featuring furious Rahul Dravid, Mumbai Police also did the same in the context of COVID-19 restrictions. Encouraging people to wear a mask to scare away the novel coronavirus, the official social media account of Mumbai police shared a screenshot from the CRED ad with the same dialogues that the former Indian cricketer enacted with the caption, “Mask, seeing the virus approaching you!” The dialogue snapshot which was used by Mumbai Police said, “Come man, come...you come man!!!”

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is presently the worst affected state of COVID-19. Till now, it has recorded 37,03,584 total cases of a novel coronavirus, out of which 6,39,642 are active, 30,04,391 have recovered and 59,551 deaths have occurred. On Friday, April 16, Maharashtra recorded 63,729 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 37,03,584. At present, there are 6,38,034 active cases in the State. With 43,335 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 30,04,391. With Mumbai recording 8839 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

