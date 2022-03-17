Mumbai Police Uses Netflix's 'Inventing Anna' Twist To Spread Awareness On Cyber Security

Cybercrime is a prevalent issue troubling the global community for a prolonged period now. According to the recent edition of the World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report, data fraud/theft and cyberattacks are some of the top five cyber threats being faced by users. This means that users are prone to danger in many ways. Preserving data has become one of the tedious tasks right now. Spreading awareness on the same, Mumbai Police has come up with yet another campaign, however, with a twist.

Mumbai Police spreads awareness about cyber security with Inventing Anna twist

Taking to their verified Twitter handle, Mumbai Police dropped a quirky post on Thursday, March 17. This is being touted as one of the most innovative campaigns undertaken by the social media handle of Mumbai Police in their attempts to enlighten their audience against the perils of cybercrime. Sharing a post on cyber safety on the micro-blogging platform, Mumbai Police wrote, "What should you say to 'Anna-onymous' calls asking for your OTP? "I do not have time for this!" #InventingSaferCyberSpace #StayCyberSafe"

What should you say to 'Anna-onymous' calls asking for your OTP?



"I do not have time for this!"#InventingSaferCyberSpace#StayCyberSafe pic.twitter.com/EVjga2s6Iz — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 17, 2022

The tweet also included a video as the Mumbai Police used the reference of the popular Netflix series Inventing Anna. Using a snip from the popular series, it wrote, "You’re bank a/c to you when you share your OTP with stranger---You are poor." Netizens have been hailing Mumbai Police for their innovative effort, making it one of the top trends on Twitter.

More on 'Inventing Anna'

Inventing Anna is an American television drama miniseries created and bankrolled by Shonda Rhimes. Inspired by the story of Anna Sorokin, the series streamed on Netflix on February 11, 2022. The series garnered mixed reviews from critics, who praised the performances (particularly Garner), however, criticised the inconsistent tone.

Mumbai Police uses Gehraiyaan's Doobey to spreads awareness about cyber safety

This is not the first time that Mumbai Police has spread awareness on cyber safety. Recently, it used a reference from Gehraiyaan's song Doobey to create awareness about cyber safety. The post was all about the film's song Doobey, which sees love blossoming between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's characters.

Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey:

Your money after you share your OTP!



Be aware. Be cyber safe.#GeheriHaiCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 22, 2022

The Mumbai Police punned on the word 'Doobey,' which means 'to drown,' and used it in the context of an individual's money if they share their OTP with anyone. The tweet read, "Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey: Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe. #GeheriHaiCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime"

Image: Instagram/@MumbaiPolice Instagram/@trashcultdotcom