Mumbai Police’s Post About Not Taking 'ricks' And Wearing Masks Is A Hit With Netizens

The Mumbai Police Department has been actively sharing content on the internet that encourages people to follow all the necessary COVID-19 protocols. Throughout the pandemic, several police departments across the country have turned to social media platforms to spread awareness about following pandemic rules, wearing masks, and so on with a tinge of comedy, and Mumbai Police have grabbed the attention of netizens every single time with their entertaining posts.

The post uses lyrics of Bollywood songs

On Twitter and Instagram, Mumbai Police released a post on wearing masks, which has received a lot of positive feedbacks. The tweet is made up of four images, each depicts messages scrawled on the back of an auto-rickshaw. The messages are both useful and entertaining, including lyrics from Bollywood songs and some amusing puns. The caption reads, "Don't 'ricks' your safety: PSA's for a 'hire' purpose!"

The post, which was shared on July 25, has received several likes and replies from internet users. While some praised the department's innovative method of raising awareness about the use of masks, others expressed their gratitude for the post by sharing laughing out loud emojis.

The post invited a number of comments. "Very creative ideas for awareness", wrote one Twitter user. "Haha! Ricks", read the second comment on Twitter.

Quirky posts from Mumbai Police

Recently, in another post, The Mumbai Police Department attracted the Internet's attention with a twisting public welfare announcement published on Twitter. Mumbai Police tweeted the "Don't Talk to Me" joke on Twitter to alert people to a mask-related caution. "'Walk away from the talk', stay safe in this pandemic," Mumbai Police captioned the 8-second video. In the short video, a man can be seen approaching a female and saying "Hi!" without wearing a face mask. However, because the male is not following the COVID protocols, the girl, who is wearing a mask is seen responding, "Don't talk to me."

Before that, the department had tweeted a meme depicting two characters from the web series The Family Man 2 as well as a Jal Lijiye' meme starring Amrita Rao's character from the film Vivah. In a twist, Amrita Rao's character is shown delivering masks instead of water, urging that people wear face protection when leaving their houses.

Image- @MumbaiPolice/Twitter

