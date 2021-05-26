Last Updated:

Mumbai Police's Reply To Citizen Who Wanted To Venture Out Amid COVID-19 Wins Hearts

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai Police has urged people to follow protocols and rules while taking a witty and creative route to spread the message.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Mumbai Police

Image- PTI/Twiter


Known for its witty replies and out-of-the-box memes, Mumbai Police on Tuesday came up with yet another clever quip to answer a query posted by a citizen who wanted to venture out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The netizen 'Sunny' sought permission from the Mumbai Police to step out saying, "Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?” Taking a spin on his name, the Mumbai Police urged Sunny to be 'a sunshine of safety'.

"Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth and the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering. Don't compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please,” wrote the Mumbai Police.  

READ | Mumbai Police share Bollywood posters to spread COVID-19 awareness, netizens impressed

Netizens react

Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic and several subsequent curbs and lockdowns, the Mumbai Police has urged people to follow protocols and rules while taking a witty and creative route to spread the message. Just days ago, Mumbai Police's Twitter handle had urged people to be safe amid Coronavirus using a series of black and white posters with puns featuring Bollywood stars.

READ | Virat Kohli and others enter bio-bubble at Mumbai hotel before leaving for England

COVID-19 situation in Mumbai

Mumbai's COVID model has been working successfully for the city which has significantly brought down its infection rate over the last week. The city reported only 1,057 cases in 24 hours, down by more than 370 compared to the previous day. The total tally of the city stands at 6,98,867. According to the BMC, 48 fresh fatalities in the day took the toll to 14,671 while 1,300 recovered from the infection. From May 24, Mumbai began 'walk-in' vaccination for citizens at its centers and also allowed lactating mothers and pregnant women to get themselves vaccinated without prior registration at select centers.

READ | COVID-19: BMC allows Walk-in vaccination for Lactating mothers & pregnant women in Mumbai

READ | Who is Subodh Kumar Jaiswal? From RA&W to Mumbai CP to CISF; all about CBI's new Director

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT