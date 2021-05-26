Mumbai Police's Reply To Citizen Who Wanted To Venture Out Amid COVID-19 Wins Hearts

Known for its witty replies and out-of-the-box memes, Mumbai Police on Tuesday came up with yet another clever quip to answer a query posted by a citizen who wanted to venture out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The netizen 'Sunny' sought permission from the Mumbai Police to step out saying, "Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?” Taking a spin on his name, the Mumbai Police urged Sunny to be 'a sunshine of safety'.

"Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth and the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering. Don't compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please,” wrote the Mumbai Police.

Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth & the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering! Don’t compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please! Be the #SunshineOfSafety https://t.co/qxIYSkAeNU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 24, 2021

Netizens react

Who ever is Writing the Rever back of tweets for u Guys ,Take a bow broooo... I follow u only fr such Replies.. 🙋😲🤷 — 🤦Shhh🩺💊💉😍🤗 (@Shhhhhhhhhabash) May 24, 2021

Sir, pls share your creative guy pic. Your media pages are always witty.

Let us all see the man behind the scene.

Hats off once again to the superstar — Bamboo Theory 4U (@Bambootheory4u) May 25, 2021

Whoever's writing these responses at Mumbai Police -- kudos. I have been following your wit for a while. Very fun to read :) — Rishabh Shah (@rishabh_shah92) May 24, 2021

LOL! It took me a second to understand this and now I can’t stop laughing 😀😀 Whoever manages this account has an impeccable sense of humor 😀😀 — Smriti Pandey (@sp1408) May 24, 2021

Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic and several subsequent curbs and lockdowns, the Mumbai Police has urged people to follow protocols and rules while taking a witty and creative route to spread the message. Just days ago, Mumbai Police's Twitter handle had urged people to be safe amid Coronavirus using a series of black and white posters with puns featuring Bollywood stars.

''Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost"



Thank You Mumbaikars for writing such a Bollygood script of this superhit sequel.#BeBollyGood #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/yUlmSZ0TOL — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 23, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Mumbai

Mumbai's COVID model has been working successfully for the city which has significantly brought down its infection rate over the last week. The city reported only 1,057 cases in 24 hours, down by more than 370 compared to the previous day. The total tally of the city stands at 6,98,867. According to the BMC, 48 fresh fatalities in the day took the toll to 14,671 while 1,300 recovered from the infection. From May 24, Mumbai began 'walk-in' vaccination for citizens at its centers and also allowed lactating mothers and pregnant women to get themselves vaccinated without prior registration at select centers.

