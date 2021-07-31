Mumbai Police's Take On COVID Awareness With Hrithik Roshan's ZNMD Dialogue Wins Internet

Mumbai Police has again created a buzz on the internet by giving a Bollywood twist to a public welfare announcement made on the microblogging site as well as on Instagram. On Friday, Mumbai Police, through their official Twitter handle, shared a popular 'Samjhi Na, Senorita' meme featuring Hrithik Roshan’s character from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD)'- which was directed by Zoya Akhtar and was released in the year 2011.

Read the Tweet of Mumbai Police here:

In the post, Mumbai police has slightly changed the dialogues of Hrithik Roshan who played the role of Arjun Saluja in the movie ZNMD. The modified dialogue read, "Vaccine na lagwana is not funny. Vaccine lagwakar mask na pehenna is not funny (Not getting the vaccine is not funny. Not wearing a mask after getting the vaccine is not funny)." The police has also used the popular song of the movie to make the post more appealing. "Samjhi Na, Senorita? (Bwoyyys too),” read the caption of the viral post. The post which is now viral has garnered more than fourteen thousand likes and hundreds of witty comments.

Meme created a storm over the internet

A microblogging site user with the name Cabinet Minister wrote, "Vaccine na milna bhi is not funny. Pura din slot ke liye website check karo aur fir bhi no slot bhi not funny." While the other user who seems to have taken the covid vaccine via private means wrote, "₹780 main vaccine milna is not funny, free vaccination ka slot nahi milna is not funny."

Earlier, Mumbai Police too created a storm by using 'Jal lijiye' meme

This was not the first time when the Mumbai Police has shared such a meme to spread awareness. Earlier in a tweet, Mumbai Police twisted Amrita Rao's character who could be seen offering masks, instead of water and requesting people to wear the face shield while stepping out of their homes. The caption of the post reads, "An 'amrit' of an advice to live happily ever after!." Subsequently, the tweet went viral on several social media platforms, which garnered over 500 likes and 200 retweets.

