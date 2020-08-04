MumbaiRains Trends As Netizens Flood Twitter With Funny Memes To Describe The Situation

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy showers since last night. The rains have been pouring in and thus Twitter users have taken to the social media platform to share scenes from their homes. Several users have even shared jokes and memes amid the rains.

The heavy rains have caused the city to flood in certain areas while some areas experienced huge showers. People have gotten the hashtag Mumbai Rains to trend among the top spot and several tweets are being made.

People have begun to share several scenes from out of their homes and vicinity displaying the full force of the rains. Some people over Twitter even claimed that they woke up due to the rains, after hearing the roaring showers. A few celebrities too have commented on the heavy rains that have hit the city during this time.

Several people have begun sharing some hilarious memes and other funny material amid the pouring rains. Some Twitter users posted pictures of flooding and captioned them mentioning their fear of Mumbai getting flooded once again. Some Twitter users, on the other hand, were simply enjoying the blissful rains from a height and thus enjoying the scenic beauty.

#MumbaiRains just wake up by rain... how about you !!! pic.twitter.com/UBqUO1gi5S — Amrita Maheswari Pany (@amrita_13) August 4, 2020

In Thane floating Ertiga new technology by #MarutiSuzuki supported by #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/HfgC9XL0iR — Rajesh Khandelwal (@Raj_Fond) August 4, 2020

When you finally get an auto in Rainy Season #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/QGxhGyVY6G — Prateik Mishra (@MishraPrateik) August 4, 2020

#MumbaiRains



People who woke up early morning just because of heavy rain in Mumbai be like pic.twitter.com/hFGfmE2o5r — Bhagwan RC 🇮🇳 (@ImBhagwanRC) August 4, 2020

Some hilarious memes were being shared among Twitter users which people seemed to enjoy. The hashtag Mumbai Rains has begun trending at the top spot and eventually has maintained its position among the top five trending topics on Twitter alone. People have also begun to express their fear and several concerns regarding the Mumbai rains which have been ongoing for a long time.

People also tried to joke about the fact that some Mumbaikars have an excuse to miss office due to the heavy showers in the city. Several such office jokes were posted and got featured on the trending page on Twitter. Netizens have also posted several images and videos of the flooded roads around their vicinity. The people have begun raising concerns to local authorities to take care of the matter as they find the flooding quite scary in some places.

