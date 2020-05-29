Mumbai's DJ Swaps His Console For Scrubs & Serves As A Frontline Volunteer

As the country continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic, more and more people are needed to fight the virus at the frontline. Amid this, a local DJ from Mumbai Sanay Meriya, who is popularly known as the Spindoctor, has swapped his DJ console for doctor's scrubs and is volunteering along with the frontline workers. He dusted off his long-unused medical degree in order to help out with the pandemic.

The Mumbai DJ has been visiting a slum in one of Mumbai’s worst-hit suburbs wearing his PPE and making efforts to make the residents aware of the precautions they should take to ward off the coronavirus. Talking to a news agency about the same, he said that he is very patriotic and is capable of battling with other workers as a doctor. Meriya is currently signed up to volunteer for at least 3 months.

Mumbai currently has more than 32,000 cases out of Maharashtra's 56,000 plus cases. With constantly growing numbers, all the hospitals and their staff are heavily overworked. In a crisis like this, volunteers like Sanjay Meriya can come forward and are important to ease off the load.

Sanjay Meriya is actively volunteering as a frontline worker for the pandemic. He shared a picture on his social media of him screening a man. Making a joke in the caption, he wrote, "Mic check se sidha temperature check! 🔫

Some more caption please ?".

Talking about his DJing, he said that he started learning it as a hobby while he was pursuing his medical degree. He said that it later took over him, much to his family's dismay. The volunteer revealed that his family hate his decision and said that they still have not made their peace with it.

Even though his family is currently worried because of his exposure to the virus, they are thrilled that he is back in medicine and is putting his degree to use. Sanjay shared that his parents now have a lot of share with their relatives. He then jokingly said that it is like that when it comes to Indian families.

