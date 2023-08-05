Mumbai Student Dances To Bollywood Song At Graduation Ceremony, Gets Warning | Watch

Graduation day is a momentous occasion in any student’s life.The special occasion, however, took an unexpected turn for one Arya Kothari. A video from his graduation went viral on social media. The college student made a spectacle out of his convocation ceremony as he tried to add a dash of fun to the proceedings. The viral video featured Arya breaking into an impromptu dance.

2 things you need to know

Arya Kothari is a student of Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce in Mumbai.

He shared the video on his Instagram handle earlier in July.

Student nearly loses degree for dancing

Last month, at a typically formal convocation ceremony, Arya danced to the popular Bollywood song Tenu Leke from the film Salaam-E-Ishq as he made his way to the podium. The student's act, however, did not impress the institute's leadership, as pro vice chancellor Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar informed him, "We're not going to give you (the certificate)."

The student responded with a grin and said, "I'm really sorry, sir. A senior lecturer remarked, "This is a formal function.” As he gave the certificate, Dr. Mhaiskar stated, "You cannot do this ahead, again." As Arya accepted the award and turned to leave, the audience erupted in applause.

Dancing on graduation: Celebration or offensive gesture?

Many people responded to the viral video by stating that there was nothing wrong with such a tiny act of joy. They said that Arya's dance should not have drawn such criticism because it was only a celebratory gesture. After years of effort and commitment, they believed. graduation day was an opportunity for students to show their happiness.

However, some praised the faculty's action, arguing that upholding the graduation ceremony's seriousness was essential as any departure from tradition had the potential to diminish the significance of the event.

The event has prompted a larger debate about how to hold graduation ceremonies where there is a delicate balance between honouring accomplishments and following formal etiquette. While Arya's dancing made some people smile, it also made some wonder whether such behaviour was suitable on such an important day.