Mumbai: Swiggy Delivery Boy Rides Horse To Deliver Food; Netizens Quip 'shahi Delivery'

The internet is overloaded with videos that show people doing unique things. As of now, a viral video that has grabbed the attention of many shows a Swiggy delivery agent using a horse to deliver food packages. He chooses horses as a convenience due to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

The viral video opens up to show the delivery person travelling on horseback to deliver food packages as roads were flooded with water due to incessant rainfall in the city. The video of this unique delivery emerged on YouTube under the page 'Just a vibe' with a caption, "Swiggy delivery boy on horse Never seen like this before... Mumbai things, Swiggy delivery on Horse (sic)".

Heavy rainfall alert issued for Mumbai

The heavy rains lashed Mumbai earlier this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert warning of heavy to very very heavy showers in the city. Amid incessant rainfall, two incidents of building collapse were reported in Kalbadevi and Sion areas. There were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures. Also, due to such conditions, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) had to divert a few routes due to waterlogging in the Sion area of the city. Traffic movement was hindered on over 12 bus routes.

Meanwhile, the trending video has gained traction online while several internet users praised the delivery person for his dedication. One user jokingly wrote, “Now this is what I call ‘Shahi delivery' (sic)”. Another said, “I hope he is not delivering pizza (sic)”. Others simply flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.

(Image: PTI)