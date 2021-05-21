Mumbai: Woman Narrowly Escapes Falling Tree Amidst Cyclone Tauktae; Watch Video

Cyclone Tauktae has been wreaking havoc across India’s west coast ever since it made its landfall in Gujarat four days ago. The powerful tropical cyclone has not only obliterated buildings and uprooted trees but has also led to the sinking of a ship. Amidst the rising number of fatalities, one woman‘s story has stirred the internet, thanks to her near-death escape.

The spine chilling incident took place in Mumbai and was captured in a CCTV camera stationed nearby. In the clip, the woman could be seen walking on the road, covering herself with an umbrella. Seconds later, she is seen running fanatically as a nearby tree starts to fall. Luckily, the unidentified woman was saved as the tree lands just a few inches away from her.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A woman had a narrow escape when she managed to move away from the spot just in time as a tree uprooted and fell there. (17.05.2021)



Mumbai received heavy rain and wind yesterday in wake of #CycloneTauktae



(Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/hsYidntG7F — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

The clip was shared on Twitter by ANI and has been viewed by over 78 thousand views. Netizens continue to record their response to the video. Many felt that the woman was lucky while some appreciated her quick response that saved her life.

In the name of greenery, the administration is foolishly planting trees putting people's lives into jeopardy. There's no audit of trees that takes place. — phirekbaarModisarkar (@kalyansubbu) May 18, 2021

She has upset the order of death - holy book of Final Destination — Bakeelbabu (@SHRIVASTAVAofMP) May 18, 2021

Frightening video. her good luck helped her escape on time. — Suvrangshu (@Suvrangshu2) May 18, 2021

Recent Updates

Recently, Cyclone Tauktae led to the sinking of Barge P305. The Indian Navy is still carrying out the search and rescue operations to locate the missing crew of the vessel. So far, there have been 188 survivors and 49 crewmen have been killed in the incident.

An FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Police against the Captain and others under section 304 (2) and 388, 34 of IPC. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Barge Engineer Rehman Shaikh. According to reports, Ballav was repeatedly warned by the Coast Guard about the Cyclone Taultae. However, Shaikh has alleged that the captain of Barge P305 ignored the warnings thereby risking others' life.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Gujarat to conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts that have been strongly-hit by Cyclone Tauktae. He was reieceved by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the airport. "He will conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Amreli, Gir Somnath, and Bhavnagar districts hit by Cyclone Tauktae," Rupani tweeted.

Image: ANI

