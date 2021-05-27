'Mushkil Se 1000 Hue Honge': This 'tamiz Ki Chori' In Pakistan Is Making Netizens Laugh

One has seen the robberies in films, where all hell breaks loose, with the store owners or bank employees panicking while the robbers flashguns or knives. However, robberies can also happen peacefully, as was evident in a video that has surfaced from Pakistan. One could see the robber courteously asking the shopkeeper to give money, and the robber is kind enough to leave him some ‘chutta’ (change).

Pakistan 'tamiz ki' robbery video surfaces

In a CCTV footage captured on January 30 this year, one can see a man dressed in a hoodie, attempting to rob a store. He goes about his job without any fuss, calmly taking some items and asking his accomplice to put it into the car.

The shopkeeper, too, did not seem too worried, and calmly asks, “10-20 toh rehne do? (Should I let 10-20s be?)"

The robber replied, “Ha 10-20 rehne do ( Yes, let it be)."

The robber then walked to the shopkeeper and peeped into his money drawer to ask, “Bade note kithe hai? (When are the notes of high denomination)” The shopkeeper replied, “Yaar, apne paas kaam hi kaha hota hai ( I hardly earn anything)"

The man replied, “Hamare paas bhi kaha hai, hum bhi majboori me kar rahe hai ( We also don’t have, we are doing it out of helplessness.”)

The store owner then said, ‘Dubara nai aana yaar. (Please don’t come again.”)

The man replied, “Inshallah, dubaraa nai aayenge ( God willing, we won’t come again)

As the robber put his hand into the drawer and picked up a few notes, the store owner told him, “Arre ye toh chhod do, ( At least leave this)". He replied, ‘Chhod toh diya (I have left it).”

The storeowner then asked him how much he had taken, “Kitne hue? Mushkil se 1000 hue honge, ( How much have you taken? Hardly 1000 might have been collected.”

The man replied, “Ye bhi hamare liye bahut hai (This is also a significant amount for us)”

The store owner then asked him, “Khula de do, 10-20, mai badi door se laata hu. ( At least leave some change, 10s and 20s, I bring it from far.” The robber obliged and took out a few notes.

Netizens had a hearty laugh over the video, quipping over the ‘tamiz ki chori’ (courteous robbery) and joking over some of the other dialogues.

