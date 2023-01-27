Tesla CEO Elon Musk was the centre of attention for curious reporters waiting outside a San Francisco court earlier this week who urged him to share details of the trial. However, his dark-suited security detail quickly overshadowed Musk and went viral on social media, with users praising them for their vigilance and stern persona.

A clip on Twitter displays Musk’s bodyguards escorting him towards his white car, helping him avoid questions from the press. Musk asks reporters at the scene “were you guys listening…what do you think.” A reporter then asks, “Any more comments?,” to which the Twitter CEO replies, “No I can’t comment, cause legal stuff, but I am curious what you guys think.”

The reporter then responds “we weren’t listening,” with Musk then apologizing with “oh okay, sorry.” Throughout the interaction, the bodyguard duo can be seen surrounding Musk, helping him get into the car. A snippet of the incident has gotten over 165,000 views and several comments.

#elon_musk surrounded by bodyguards. We can clearly see the bodyguard signaling to him not to go towards the press and to get into his car. And all this since what? Since he bought Twitter.



Do you find that normal? Me it revolts me!#Elon #elonmusktwitter @elonmusk @mayemusk pic.twitter.com/ggF4FUEoj7 — Déborah (@dvorahfr) January 25, 2023

Social media users react to Musk's bodyguards

“Elon Musk surrounded by bodyguards. We can clearly see the bodyguard signaling to him not to go towards the press and to get into his car. And all this since what? Since he bought Twitter,” reads the caption. Reacting to the video, one Twitter user wrote, “Interesting that Elon Musk protective security detail seems vigilant for any possible threat."

"Head on the swivel, both door for the car already wide open, communication ear piece. Also, there's probably unmarked escort car following them, the user added. “When you can't walk to your car without armed muscle,” another user quipped. A third user wrote, “Those bodyguards are not playing at all. They look like they are ready for anything.”